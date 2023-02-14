Luis Bravo, 42, had detected problems with his car, a Renault Clio. So that they could check it out and soon be able to get around in it, he took it to a workshop that he thought would be trustworthy and gave him a sum of money as an advance. However, it all ended in tragedy.

After a week, he received no response from the mechanic, who had promised to call him. Due to the rush to have the vehicle ready, he decided to go with his wife to the workshop located in the city of Neuquén, Argentina.

I feared the worst: that they were looting – or, as they say in Colombia, deboning – the car. It seems that this was the case, because when he arrived he saw it on the street in poor condition and immediately called his brother-in-law to help him tow it, since he did not turn on his account, according to the local newspaper. ‘LM Neuquen’.

The mechanic was allegedly drinking beer with other subjects. Realizing that his client was trying to take the car, a heated argument ensued in which he pulled out a knife to attack Bravo, who fell to the ground bleeding from the chest wound.

Despite the fact that the Argentine was transferred to the Regional Hospital, he died hours later due to the serious injury he received. The aforementioned murderer and his friends fled, but, thanks to the actions of the Police, he was captured.

The Prosecutor’s Office presented him before a guarantee judge and accused him of simple homicide, as the author, according to information from the local media ‘Rionegro’. In addition, this February 12, the investigative entity requested that he be sent to jail while the hearings are taking place because there is a risk of flight, assault on the victim’s family or hindering the process.

The judge evaluates the measure of preventive detention, while he established a time of four months for the pertinent investigation to be carried out. It is worth saying that Argentina’s Penal Code sets a penalty of eight to 25 years in prison for homicide.

