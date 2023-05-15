What is the worst that can happen when you have just become a mother? There are endless possibilities and even more so when your baby rests in the room above. This is the premise that drives the film “Mother!” (Mother!)which in addition to being a perfect horror film to watch on Mother’s Day, hides a deep biblical message that is wrapped in two hours of tension that increases with each passing minute.

What is “Mother!” about?

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, and directed by Darren Aronofsky, this film takes us into the life of a couple who are about to become parents. And, when what seems like a normal day is almost over, the night gives way to what ends up becoming a horrifying nightmare without end.

The woman realizes that her husband has invited a man with his partner and their two children. This visit, which takes her by surprise, begins to become a bigger problem, while the protagonist’s husband begins to adopt increasingly strange behavior.

If you are one of those who like movies with symbolism, this is also the perfect option. It is a film with several biblical connotations for the most observant viewers.

Where to see the movie “Mother!”?

At the moment, “Mother!” It is available for rent on the following virtual and streaming platforms: Apple TV+, Movistar Play, Claro Vídeo and Google Play.

The tape had previously been available on Netflix, but now it can only be seen on those media.