French President Macron announced the geopolitical loss of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia had already suffered a “geopolitical defeat” in the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion he shared in an interview with L’Opinion newspaper.

According to the French leader, Moscow’s loss is indicated by its dependence on China, as well as the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO. According to Macron, Russia is turning into a vassal state of China.

During a conversation with the publication, the politician called on Europe to help Ukraine “prepare negotiations that must inevitably begin.” “The architecture of European security will have to fully extend to Ukraine,” he assured.

At the same time, the French president pointed out the need to avoid confrontation with Russia, noting that “Russia should not win by military means.”

Earlier, the Elysee Palace announced that Macron would receive President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a working dinner on Sunday evening, May 14. During the evening, we will talk about the “urgent military and humanitarian needs” of Kyiv and the support that France continues to provide to Ukraine.