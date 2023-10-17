Horror: a boxer dies from this brutal blow to the head (Sensitive images)

In Jijoca from Jericoacoara (Brazil)) there was a night of horror. Two amateur boxers fought for a prize of only 18.5 euros, but one of them ended up in the hospital and died days later.

Joao Victor Penha He was the boxer who died in a hospital, after the fight in which he was knocked out with a single blow and without any protection.

What happened

The loser was supposed to receive 9.2 euros, but that money was of little interest after what happened in the street fight.

“The winner of the fight would win 18.5 euros and the loser 9.2. Unfortunately, my brother’s life was lost for this amount,” Joao’s brother Victor Penha confirmed at his funeral.

Local media reported that the fight lasted only 90 seconds, after Penha received a strong blow to his face and fell to the floor, as recorded in the video.

The boxer was treated immediately, he regained consciousness, but minutes later he felt ill and was taken to the hospital near Sobral.

Unfortunately, days later Penha died because the blow caused severe head trauma.

Doctors tried to save his life, but the patient did not respond and was declared brain dead and died after cardiac arrest.

“After carrying out the examinations, the patient was declared brain dead, which also caused cardiac arrest,” was the official statement from the hospital.

The authorities have not said anything about the whereabouts of the attacker.

