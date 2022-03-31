The Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports has invested 227,156 euros in the repair and improvement of several streets in Abarán, whose deterioration made it necessary to undertake urgent action. Specifically, these are actions related to sanitation and paving, both in the town center and in the district of Hoya del Campo.

The projects are part of the Works and Services Plan (POS), which has made it possible to carry out more than 400 works throughout the Region.

One of the actions will be carried out in Calle San Antonio, in Hoya del Campo, where the supply networks will be replaced. In addition, new sidewalks will be built and the entire road will be paved. In Morzaletes street, the intervention will consist of the construction of a single platform, the substitution of its supply and sanitation networks and the paving using cobblestone, matching it to the rest of its ends. The remodeling of Calle San Vicente, with a single platform, and Calle Peña, in San José Artesano, with the replacement of the supply network and the paving of the road, complete the actions contemplated by the POS in Abarán.