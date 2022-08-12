“Someone is ready for acting”the sense of some of the sentences uttered by Toto Wolff at the address of Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal who, according to the number one of the Mercedes wall, exaggerates and gets too excited when he sees in front of him a microphone and the lights of the reflectors together with the cameras. Horner and Wolff are the team principals who have led their respective teams to the conquest of world titles in F1 over the last decade continuously since 2010.

In fact, from 2010 to 2013, Red Bull experienced a golden cycle marked by Sebastian Vettel, then from 2014 the domination of Mercedes opened in conjunction with the advent of the turbo-hybrid era in F1. In 2021 Red Bull and Mercedes ‘split’ the titles, the Constructors ‘title remained in Brackley, while the Drivers’ title went back to Milton Keynes thanks to Max Verstappen. The new year of F1, this 2022, characterized by the ground effect for now, has not seen Mercedes competitive enough to celebrate a victory in the race.

Red Bull And Ferrari they presented themselves in front of all the competitors at the appointment with this new technical regulation and at the moment the rankings reward again the men led by Christian Horner given that Max Verstappen has an advantage of 80 points over Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull has 97 points margin on Ferrari in the ranking reserved for teams.

Interviewed by Sky Sports Uk Christian Horner stressed that he does not pay any attention to the portrait that the media or competitors paint of him by taking as a point of reference a sports legend, an icon of English and world football such as Sir Alex Ferguson, manager of Manchester United from 1986 to 2013: “If I look at someone like Sir Alex Ferguson, I doubt he ever cared about the perception other managers or people had of him in sports – Horner’s words – my priority and prerogative is to do my best for the people I represent whether with the promoter, with the FIA, with shareholders, sponsors or with the media is to do the best we can with the tools we have “.