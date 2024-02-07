Horner's resignation is at stake

Voluntary resignation to avoid the dissemination of reputation-damaging details. The German newspaper motorsport-total.com was the first on Monday to underline that Red Bull had essentially asked team principal Christian Horner to resign in the face of the investigation which sees him accused of 'transgressive behaviour' following what was reported by a human resource who works at close contact with the number one of the Milton Keynes team.

According to the tabloid The Sun The sexual sphere is not involved in the matter nor is it disputed by Horner compromising photoswho only explicitly expressed that he was not satisfied with the conduct of the human resource in question.

Horner will be questioned on Friday by the independent lawyer to whom Red Bull Austria has entrusted the case. Motorsport-total.com reports the fact that the other parties involved in the matter have already been questioned and that it is very unlikely that definitive decisions will be made by Red Bull on Friday although time is running out since the presentation of the RB20 is scheduled for next Thursday, February 15th. Bernie Ecclestonea figure with whom Christian Horner has a very close relationship, would have 'entered the scene' as a mediator towards a Horner ready for battle and determined not to voluntarily resign.