A few days before the presentation of Sauber's 2024 sporting program in Formula 1, dark clouds threaten rain from the horizon for the Swiss team, which this year will be recognizable in the world championship circus with the name of Stake F1 Team.

According to what was reported by the newspaper SRF, the Federal Casino Commission has opened a case against Sauber. But what sin would the team based in Hinwil have committed?

It all starts from the presence of the Stake sponsor on the single-seaters, the clothing and, above all, the very name of the Swiss team. Stake, an Australian online casino managed by Medium Rare NV, a company established in Curaçao where it holds an online casino license, does not have the necessary permits to be present in Switzerland and is therefore considered illegal.

An advertising ban is also associated with this aspect. As mentioned, Stake appears not only on the C44s just presented in London, but also on the team's clothing and on social media. What triggers the possible irregularity, however, is the presence of Stake not only as a sponsor – that would be considered legal – but also the fact of having it as the name of the team, with the name of the Australian online casino which goes well beyond the simple role of sponsor and becomes so intrusive that it exceeds the limit of unauthorized advertising in Swiss territory.

Sauber C44 Photo by: Sauber F1 Team

This concept was explained well by Patrick Krauskopf, professor of competition law at the University of Applied Sciences in Zurich.

““Sponsorship would be permitted. In the present case the Stake and Sauber brands are so linked to each other, or the term Stake is so strongly imprinted in the minds of spectators, that we have probably crossed the red line of unauthorized advertising,” said the professor at SRF.

What Sauber risks in all this: the greatest danger is a fine that could amount to up to 500,000 Swiss francs, or approximately 532,000 euros.

The team directed by Alessandro Alunni Bravi, reached by SRF, commented on the matter as follows: “We always respect all the laws in force, even in Switzerland. And obviously we have adopted all the measures to respect them”.

While waiting for further developments on the matter, Sauber is preparing to start the season with an important thought also off the track. The result of this procedure could also be important for sporting issues. If Stake were recognized as illegal as the team name, could indications in this regard also be received from the FIA?