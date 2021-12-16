Alexander Albon was irrepressible via radio when Max Verstappen crossed the finish line of Yas Marina in first position, thus winning the world title now officially on the bulletin board following the announcement by Mercedes that it will not proceed with the appeal against the decision of the Commissioners.

Christian Horner gave great credit to the work of the Red Bull reserve driver, who behind the scenes made a very valuable contribution: “He grinded an indefinable amount of hours in the late evening to refine the set-up as much as possible – said the Red Bull team principal as reported by the newspaper motorsportweek – he has always supported the starting drivers and in the second half of the season he also coached Yuki Tsunoda. I am really happy that he will have the chance to race again in 2022 with Williams. Like Sergio Perez, he is an unsung hero behind winning the championship. Perez was exceptional especially in the second half of the season, accepting to be Verstappen’s serve by offering him the slipstream at Monza, Abu Dhabi and battling Hamilton on the track in Turkey and at Yas Marina. Without that heroic lap of strenuous endurance Hamilton would have had the window to make the pit stop, thus probably winning the championship ”.

The Red Bull team principal recognized the size of the firm from the Milton Keynes team in light of the reach of the opponent: “We beat Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, who had made a clean sweep for seven years in F1. I think this is enough to establish the value of the title we have won with Verstappen this season ”.