In 2015, the member states of the United Nations (UN) joined together to draw up an action plan against social, environmental and governmental (ESG) problems on a global scale. The goals were distributed among 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cores, including the eradication of poverty, zero hunger and sustainable agriculture, health and well-being. The challenges became known as the “UN 2030 Agenda”. If the goals were already difficult, the Covid-19 pandemic further complicated matters.

An example is the topic of mental health. The 2021 SDG report found that the global suicide death rate had declined by 36 percent between 2000 and 2019. With the pandemic unleashed by the coronavirus, however, it has become clear that there are threats to human health far beyond the disease itself. A survey by the Brazilian Institute for Research and Data Analysis (IBPAD) in partnership with Inpress Porter Novelli, revealed that about 30% of respondents had problems performing some function at work – and the reason for this is not feeling well mentally . For 55%, in addition to stress, there is also the feeling of sadness.

The devastation caused by the pandemic has accentuated psychosocial illnesses such as anxiety and depression. Proof of this is the survey carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) which showed that 90% of countries in early 2021 reported that mental health and psychological support had been included in the Covid-19 response plans. The executive director of the UN Global Compact’s Brazil Network, Carlo Pereira, stated in a note that the Coronavirus pandemic has exposed the need to look at the issue with more attention and care. “WHO estimates that depression and anxiety cost $1 trillion to the global economy each year.”

Taking care of employees’ mental health has become a fundamental need for companies to maintain good governance and management of their businesses. In Brazil, the #MenteEmFoco movement promoted a series of lives to draw attention to this topic. On Tuesday (14), a presentation by the rap group Racionais was held to raise awareness. More than an alert, it is an invitation for companies and institutions to adopt concrete commitments for mental health in the workplace. If you want to be a part, go to pactoglobal.org.br/pg/movimento-mente-em-foco.

