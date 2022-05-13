After a grueling 2021, Red Bull did not even have time to rest and immediately found themselves facing a new challenge. It’s hard to believe the story that the RB18 project started late, as if in Milton Keynes they didn’t know how to focus on two different objectives. Easier to say that last year he took away physical and above all mental energies, with a championship that ended on December 12 amid a thousand controversies with Mercedes and Toto Wolff. After Yas Marina’s spree, Chris Horner he spent the Christmas holidays with Covid-19 and only in January was he able to throw himself headlong into the new era. An era in which, at least in the first races, the Red Bull team principal no longer keeps an eye on Mercedes but Ferrari, the great favorite of the Montmeló race.

Between the serious and the facetious, Horner commented on the new challenge at the top of Formula 1: “I was hoping not to be faced with another hyper competitive yearlike last year, but it seems that this too can go all the waySaid the Brit in Miami. “Obviously this year the set-up is very different, we no longer have the rake essentially. We have therefore developed a car that has good straight-line speed and we have seen it in practically every race this year. We will also see it at Montmeló, but it will be a completely new challenge, where Ferrari can show its strength in high-speed corners. There is still a long way to go, I think the fight with Ferrari is very close. There have been some good races between us. And also when it comes to the battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, we see that there is great respect between them. They enjoy competing with each other, it shows“.