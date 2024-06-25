Perez’s ‘black’ period

The last four races of the world championship certainly cannot be recognized as the best of the season Sergio Perez, despite the contract renewal signed with Red Bull which put an end (at least on paper) to the doubts relating to his stay in Milton Keynes. After eighth place in Imola, ‘Checo’ he didn’t reach the finish line either in Monte Carlo or Canada, moreover in two weekends in which he was ‘stuck’ in Q3.

The return to the points

Last weekend in Spain, however, the #11 Red Bull had set the eighth fastest time in qualifying, but had to start from the eleventh spot on the starting grid due to a three-place penalty. In the race, as in Emilia-Romagna, Perez then managed to close8th placebut a minute behind teammate and GP winner Max Verstappen.

Horner believes in his driver

A result that is certainly not satisfactory, but which for the Red Bull Team Principal, Christian Hornercould be a sign of recovery in view of the next appointments: “Before the race, the simulation said P8 was the maximum from 11th on the grid – explained the British manager to the media – therefore, he achieved this result. We did it with a three-stop strategy. I believe and hope that he will gain some confidence from this raceand I hope he takes advantage of it for the next two weekends which are important for him.”

No criticism

The outcome of the Spanish GP could therefore push Perez to end a period described by the Mexican himself as a real “nightmare”, at the same time allowing him to return to the levels of the first five rounds of this world championship, when he obtained four podiums before fall into these difficulties: “We need Checo, he knows it and the team knows it – added Horner, encouraging his driver – if you find yourself at the rear of the top eight, you lose strategic options, the possibility of dividing strategies and so on. Checo was fantastic in the first four or five races this year, we just need to make him find that mentality again. I think he had a couple of tough races and things didn’t go his way, but he he is a driver who has confidence in himself. I think if all goes well he will have gained some confidence and will be back in the points.”