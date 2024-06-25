Xiaomi seems to be satisfied with its entry into the automotive scene. The Chinese giant launched its own only a few months ago first electric carthe SU7, but it doesn’t seem to want to settle: the company also intends to combine its full electric sedan with a SUVs battery-powered, and wants to do it quickly. It is no coincidence that the first prototypes of this new model have arrived on the road for a series of fine-tuning tests.

New Xiaomi electric SUV?

Currently known by the code name MX11, according to Carscoops, the new full electric SUV by Xiaomi it won’t be big like the one depicted in the recent renderings: we are in fact talking about a crossover more similar in shape and size to the Ferrari Purosangue, so to speak. Elements such as the headlights, grilles and air intakes should be quite similar to those fitted on the SU7, however elsewhere there will be a series of differentiation between the two models.

Extended autonomy

And it is normal to think that this will be the case, also because, according to the latest rumours, the new electric SUV by Xiaomi should use a different platform compared to the one underlying the SU7 sedan, being that it should be built to specifically support an AD version extended autonomy of the model. We will find out if this will actually be the case only when the new electric SUV from the Chinese giant is launched: it is thought that this will happen next year.