Marko is now in the sights

One of the foundations of journalism, particularly investigative journalism, is that of protect your sources. In these last hours, in the total chaos that reigns around the internal affairs of the Red Bull team, however, we have arrived at the particular situation of protecting an – apparently – “non-source” denying having received certain confidential information from you. The reference is to the position within the historic consultant's team Helmut Markowho seems ever closer to being ousted from the team he helped create over 20 years ago.

Mole hunt

In what is now one open battle with team principal Christian Horner, Marko has been targeted by the team's Thai ownership, which holds 51% of the shares and seems firmly determined to confirm Horner as the team's number one, regardless of the possible 'collateral' consequences of this confirmation. Red Bull is looking for the mole who allegedly passed all the information on the 'Horner case' to the media and on the internal investigation into the British manager. The first site to publish that news was the German one F1-Insiderclosely followed by the Dutch De Telegraaf.

Mintzlaff's role

Ralf Bach, signature of the investigation regarding Horner's alleged misconduct for the German site, has however denied that Marko is his inside source. This information was also delivered to Oliver Mintzlaff, manager of the entire sporting area of ​​the Red Bull family after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz. Today Mintzlaff himself should talk to Marko about the future – if there is one – of the 80-year-old from Graz within the team. It is not excluded that Marko himself decides to leave.

Verstappen saying goodbye?

Himself yesterday during the interviews given – despite the 'press silence' imposed on him by Red Bull – declared that “Everything has to be okay for me to still want to work here.”. His farewell could also give rise to the separation between Red Bull and Max Verstappenwho has been extremely vocal about his unconditional support for the man who most of all helped him get into F1.