Unlike many other modern RPGs, Guerrilla Games has confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West it will not have multiple endings, rather players will see the same one every time regardless of their story decisions. Of course, they promised that it will be “quite strong and impressive.”

The story of Forbidden West will take place six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, when the red plague begins to spread throughout the world. Annie Kitain, senior writer of the game, mentioned that the story will also cover certain topics such as climate change, ecology, the environment, and more.

“Aloy starts by studying the plague right away, and all the clues lead her to the West. The beginning of the game will explain exactly why. Some parts of the story may change depending on how players have interacted with NPCs, but it won’t have as big of an impact as the story progresses.”

Horizon Forbidden West will debut for PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022.

Publisher’s note: It makes sense that this sequel isn’t going to have multiple endings, as Aloy’s story and the mystery surrounding this universe doesn’t lend itself to that sort of thing. Surely Guerrilla already has ideas on how to move forward with the character, and very interesting things are coming for the future of the saga.

Via: Wccftech