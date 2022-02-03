Horizon Forbidden West is only a few days away Playstation 5, so we will soon see the continuation of the journey of Aloy, which will be more challenging.

It is expected that some of the mechanics of the first part will be maintained, although in a recent video they showed us some of the new features that we will face in the Forbidden West.

If you want to see a little more than what you will find in Horizon Forbidden West, we leave you the clip below.

The threats of the West are of concern, so you will have to visit the settlements distributed throughout the world to obtain new equipment, improve your weapons and meet the inhabitants, who will surely give you tasks to progress.

One of the things that stands out in this video is that they show an arena where you can face other warriors in close combat, but not only them.

Near the end there is a kind of coliseum where Aloy He fights a huge mechanical snake in one-on-one combat, which looks really promising.

Horizon Forbidden West also pits you against humans

gift and his rebels will be looking for his head constantly, and his organization is to be feared, since they have strategically distributed camps and outposts.

Not satisfied with this, they also have horsemen who will come against you at the slightest provocation, so be careful.

Exploration couldn’t be left behind, so during your travels you will come across ruins from the old world that hide treasures and information that will help you understand how humans lived before the chaos.

Horizon Forbidden West will come to Playstation 4 Y PS5 on February 18.

What did you think of this preview? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.