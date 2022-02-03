Amadeus opens the third evening of the song festival by paying homage to our re-elected President of the Republic

The race continues in Sanremo. The festival begins in an unusual way, with a special thanks. Amadeus opens this third evening, with these first words: “Today as you all know is a good day for our country, for the Italian Republic”.

The thanks of the conductor, takes place with a particular dedication. With the historical piece of the great Mina: Grande grande: “You attended Mina’s last concert in Viareggio with your lady”. Here’s how the opening of the 72nd Italian Song Festival took place.

A tribute to ours President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, just re-elected: “Today, as you all know, is a good day for our country, for the Italian Republic.

President Sergio Mattarella was sworn in and returned to the Quirinale. I would like to address her in an irrational way to wish her good work, ”says Amadeus.

The homage is greeted with a big applause from the audience at the Ariston Theater. The tenant decides to retrace, in short, some of the words that the president today he dedicated to our country: “Today he recalled the beauty of the culture of theater and art”, never more themes relevant to the evening in progress.

And to conclude, the dedication of the orchestra intones the song of Mina and, on the notes of Grande grande, offers a happy tribute to our President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

A dedication that many expected, given that the elections began on Saturday 29 January, just three days before the start of the singing competition.

It must also be said that President Mattarella’s speech was also very welcome in parliament, welcomed by all with great and affectionate applause.