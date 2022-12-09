The world of Horizon: Forbidden West seems to still have something to offer; is ai The Game Awards 2022 in fact that we are shown a trailer of the new additional content of the exclusive Playstation. The video doesn’t show much more than the protagonist flying on the back of a pterodactyl in what appears to be a Hollywood on fire; to stand out, however, is the appearance of a release date, 04/19/2023. The DLCs will be released exclusively for the version PS5 of the game.

The Game Awards is the event organized by Geoff Keighley which, on an annual basis, has the honor and duty of rewarding the best titles released. The evening is certainly very important in the world of video games and every year the prizes are hotly contested between games of great importance. We can’t wait to see who wins this year.