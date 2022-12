Despite the fact that a new trailer for the film was released a couple of days ago, Super Mario Bros., Today, during The Game Awards, a new look at this long-awaited film was revealed. Along with a number of musical references to various games in the series, we got to hear a bit more from Chris Pratt as Mario, and see the Mushroom Kingdom Toads in action.

The movie of Super Mario Bros. It will hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

Via: The Game Awards