Horizon Forbidden West will receive one set LEGO official in a few months. The “Collolungo” set will launch on May 22, and will retail for $ 79.99. Those familiar with Horizon Forbidden West and of course Zero Dawn will recognize Collolungo as a giant behemoth of a machine, dominating the surrounding landscape.

In all, the LEGO set will contain exactly 1222 pieces, which should easily fill a day to assemble the great mechanical beast. Basically though, there’s actually an Aloy Lego minifigure featured in the new set as well, and no doubt fans of the series will love it. The LEGO set will only arrive in a few months even though Horizon Forbidden West itself is just around the corner.

As a follow-up to Guerrilla’s original adventure in 2017, Forbidden West takes protagonist Aloy back to a new adventure as our heroine heads west to the west coast of a long-ruined America.













Horizon Forbidden West is about to arrive, exactly on February 18 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If you haven’t done it yet, at this link you can take a look at our review.

Source: Eurogamer