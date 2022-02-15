His escapes down the left wing delighted Sánchez Pizjuán and also the Spanish team in lower categories. At 33 years old, Diego Capel wants to feel the bug again and that is why he has decided to return to the courts. Since 2020 he has not dressed short professionally. On March 8 of that year he played his last match with Birkirkara of Malta. Then, the pandemic exploded and with it his career was paralyzed.

But in Greece they know Diego’s potential. Irodotos is fighting for salvation in the country’s second division, so signing him has been a hit. The reception that the fans gave him upon his arrival at the airport reflects this. If there is a player who can help conquer the objective, that is him. His inactivity is not a problem, as he has kept fit.

Capel had a meteoric start at Sevilla since he joined the first team in 2004. After a few seasons of consolidation, little by little he lost prominence until he became a revulsive player coming off the bench. At that time, his level allowed him to make his debut with the senior team, led by Del Bosque, in a friendly in Denmark. Days later he would also play an official match against Bosnia.

After leaving Pizjuán with four titles under his belt -two UEFA Cups, one Cup and one Super Cup-, he still showed signs of his quality and overflow at Sporting de Portugal. There he lived four intense seasons and also managed to win a title, the Taça. Genoa, Anderlecht, Extremadura and Birkirkara had been his last teams. He was close to signing for Dinamo Bucharest, but it was now, two years later, when he decided to return. He will do it in the Greek second division. A challenge.