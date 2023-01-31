Next month will be of great importance for users of PlayStationand that is due to the arrival of PSVR2, a device that will come along with games that seem promising in terms of mechanics. One of the most anticipated is Horizon: Call of the Mountainproject that apparently will put aside the heroin Aloyto make way for a new protagonist.

According to what is established by the sonya man called ryas He will be in charge of starring in the adventure, a journey that will lead him to make his redemption to cross out the bad deeds of the past. The character belongs to the carja sundomprivileged family of the clans that was in charge for a long time of making life impossible for others.

After allowing the Carjas they will capture and imprison him, ryas he was saved from his execution. Now, he has been recruited by Sun-King Avad Y Blameless Marad. A master climber, archer, and hunter, he must win his freedom in exchange for investigating a new threat. This will lead you to open your eyes and join the camp that does the right things.

Remember that Horizon: Call of the Mountain he comes out February 22 next to PSVR2. Both with exclusive connection with PS5.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: It will be an interesting experiment to tackle this game, but very few are going to have the privilege of trying it out in the first one. And it’s not a joke, the PSVR is worth more than even the console itself.