Thursday, January 4, 2024
Energy | There is an extensive power outage in Kerava

January 4, 2024
Energy | There is an extensive power outage in Kerava

No information was immediately available on the cause of the fault, nor on how long the outages would last.

In Kerava there is a widespread power outage. Kerava's energy interrupt map According to

Most of the power outages are in the northern part of Kerava. According to the map, there are also interruptions in electricity distribution in the southern part of Kerava and Sipoo.

The power outage map of the energy industry according to Kerava energy has a total of 38,330 customers.

