Hopeful video: first images of 41 workers trapped in a tunnel are obtained

A large operation has been deployed in a India tunnel to rescue 41 workers who have been trapped since November 12, when a landslide occurred in Uttarkashi district.

(See: On video: at least 36 dead after bus falls into a ravine in an accident in Kashmir).

The men work on the construction of the Silkyara tunnel which is part of a national highway. They have been unable to leave for more than ten days due to the large amount of earth that fell on the structure.

According to authorities, they are trapped in a two-kilometer stretch, where they have water and electricity.

Therefore, rescue teams have sought to remove the material and drill the tunnel entrances to evacuate them.

Only until November 21 was it possible to insert a camera through a tube to verify its condition. Furthermore, by that same means, they were sent the first hot meals that they had not tried since the emergency.

(More: Video: dozens of fireworks explode inside a movie theater in India).

The hopeful video of workers trapped in India

“Are you all okay? Come in front of the camera one by one,” the rescue teams asked the workers, many of them equipped with helmets and disheveled after remaining inside the tunnel.

The video shows a group, first, removing the camera from the pipe and then grouping around it, inside a tunnel illuminated by several powerful spotlights.

The images were taken after successfully installing a pipe through the meter-long wall of rubbledesigned to be able to send hot food and other belongings to workers, as explained by Jay Panwar, from the Uttarakashi district disaster management agency, for the EFE agency.

(Also: Why India could change its name soon and what would be its new name?).

“Put the camera back in the pipe, we are going to remove it and clean the pipe with a water compressor, so get out,” the rescue teams indicated, before sending them the first hot meal.

Thanks to a walkie-talkie, The men have also had the opportunity to send messages to their families.

“Mom, don’t worry about me, I’m fine. Please, you and dad, eat on time,” one of them pointed out.

When could they rescue those trapped in the Indian tunnel?

The Government of India stated that it has launched five simultaneous plans to try to rescue 41 workers.

“The National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has resumed horizontal drilling from the