The update will introduce a series of new main missions and the new boss Starcrusher Swarm King, which will grant new materials to enhance the Traces of the new characters. A total of three have been introduced: the five-star Ruan Mei and the four-star Xuei now available in the banners, and the five-star Dr. Ratio, which will be free starting from phase 2 of version 1.6, scheduled for January 17, 2024.

From today it is available version 1.6 Of Honkai: StarRail which introduced several interesting new features for players of the free-to-play turn-based RPG, including new playable characters and a new endgame activity.

New modes and events

Among the new features we also find a new permanent expansion of the Simulated Universe called “Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears”, with special challenges and rewards, and the new “Pure Fiction” horde endgame mode which will alternate every two weeks at Forgotten Hall. The latter has also undergone changes and now has 12 stages of challenges to face instead of 10, but on the other hand the rewards will be greater and the first 6 floors will be completed automatically if you have passed them previously.

There will also be a series of limited-time events, including the “Gift Odyssey” which awards up to 10 Star Rail Special Passes simply for logging into the game for seven days. For all the other news, we refer you to our summary with all the details of version 1.6 of Honkai: Star Rail.