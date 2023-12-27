In a surprising twist, Robert Lewandowskiwho was a key piece for the FC Barcelona last season, he lost his status as a non-transferable playeras reported Sport. The Polish striker's declining performance has led the club to reconsider his position and open the possibility of his departure. Although Lewandowski has denied any interest from Saudi Saudi, the uncertainty about his future at Barcelona has sparked the attention of fans and experts alike.
In a season full of ups and downs for Barcelona, the news of Lewandowski's non-transferability adds an additional element of intrigue. The Polish star, known for his goalscoring ability and impact on the game, appeared to be a key part of the Catalan club's plans. However, His current performance has led Barcelona to rethink its position and consider other options.
Sport reports that Barcelona would be willing to accept offers of up to €20 million for Lewandowski, a figure that has surprised many given the forward's reputation. This change in the player's rating raises questions about Barcelona's strategic direction and his plans to strengthen his squad in the second half of the season.
Although Lewandowski has denied any interest from Saudi Arabia, the mere possibility of his departure has generated speculation about possible destinations and the impact he would have on Barcelona. Fans are now eagerly awaiting new updates on this surprising situation that has shaken the foundations of the Catalan club. With the transfer window open, Lewandowski's future has become one of the main topics of conversation in the world of football. It is clear that he is no longer who he was, but… Will Barça dare to get rid of their offensive reference?
