HoYoverse has announced when we will get to find out the details of the next big update of Honkai: Star Rail. let’s talk aboutupdate 1.2 known as “Even Immortality Ends”. The date to mark on the calendar isJuly 8, 2023.

The development team has unveiled a “Special Program” for Honkai: Star Rail, as you can see in the video below. By previewing this footage – which serves as a placeholder for the presentation that will take place live at 1:30 pm on 8 July 2023 – we can see the characters Welt, Blade and Kafka: is it possible that they are new Banner characters?