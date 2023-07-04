HoYoverse has announced when we will get to find out the details of the next big update of Honkai: Star Rail. let’s talk aboutupdate 1.2 known as “Even Immortality Ends”. The date to mark on the calendar isJuly 8, 2023.
The development team has unveiled a “Special Program” for Honkai: Star Rail, as you can see in the video below. By previewing this footage – which serves as a placeholder for the presentation that will take place live at 1:30 pm on 8 July 2023 – we can see the characters Welt, Blade and Kafka: is it possible that they are new Banner characters?
Honkai Live: Star Rail
According to the rumor, other characters arriving in Honkai: Star Rail would include Jingliu, or Jing Yuan’s teacher who became Mara-Sturck and fought together with the student based on what was seen in a recent animated short. Furthermore, the title of the update suggests that the end of the current narrative arc of Xianzhou Luofu will come: the hope is that this will also allow us to see a preview of the next setting.
Recall that Honkai: Star Rail is currently available for PC, iOS and Android. The PlayStation 5 version will arrive at the end of 2023: a more precise date has yet to be announced.
