Hoyoverse is ready to take us on a new adventure with its Honkai Star Rail, new free to play for PC and mobile (also planned for PlayStation). Even the world of cosplay therefore reacts to the new potential success of the Chinese team and begins to offer its own creations. For example, babsofthegalaxy offers us the Kafka cosplay.

babsofthegalaxy offers a very detailed cosplay of Kafka. Woman is one of the playable characters in Honkao Star Rail. She is a member of the Stellaron Hunters. She is described as beautiful, calm, and elegant, even in combat. She is a rarity five character and her element of her is electricity. Recall that Honkai Star Rail is a sci-fi game with a structure similar to that of Genshin Impact, or a free to play based on the characters to be upgraded and equipped. In this case, however, the combat system is turn-based rather than real-time.

Tell us what you think of the Kafka cosplay made by babsofthegalaxy? Was the Hokai Star Rail character recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?