Honda's offroad school has a new home. The adventure of the True Adventure Offroad Academy began in 2016, when the owner Marcello Romano met the management of the Casa dell'Ala at Eicma 2015. The occasion is important, the new CRF1000L Africa Twin is on display on the stand, a model that marks the rebirth of the most loved maxienduro of all time. We need to offer the many new customers who will soon purchase it the opportunity to learn how to exploit it to its full potential, especially off-road.

The first steps of the True Adventure Offroad Academy

The step between saying and doing is short. The first courses started already in April 2016 and the success was not only immediate, but grew from month to month. In the following years, the dates and services offered increased, in addition to the Africa Twins, the excursions and tours have also been added since 2020, with the arrival of the new CRF1100L Africa Twin. From 2022, following the numerous requests from many enduro riders, the courses will also be accompanied by the sale of Honda CRF cross and enduro vehicles distributed by RedMoto, which soon leads the True Adventure Offroad Academy to also offer assistance on the specialist single-cylinder Hondas.

Honda's support

Logistical and space needs convince Marcello Romano to take the big step at the end of 2023, there is a need for a new large headquarters to house the fleet which has now reached 30 motorbikes, the workshop, the theory classroom and sales. Honda Motor Europe Ltd. Italia confirms its support and so the new huge one is born in Carpaneto Piacendino offroad center, 3,000 m2 dedicated to Honda off-road vehicles where there is also space for the sale of Alpinestars clothing dedicated to off-road vehicles and Acerbis accessories. As for the tyres, there is full support with Dunlop.

The first test

The team, the owner, the instructors, the workshop technician, the sales manager and the secretariat immediately put themselves to the test with a first important event on Friday 16 February, when the dynamic test will also be held on the occasion of the presentation of the new structure to the media reserved for the trade press of the new CRF1100L Africa Twin ES 2024.

Space for the public

This weekend, Saturday 24 February, the doors of the new headquarters opened to the public, when from the morning until the evening of the Honda True Adventure Offroad Academy, enthusiasts were able to visit the new spaces, admire the CRF cross and enduro machines, book for upcoming courses and tours, or simply immerse yourself in the new electrifying atmosphere of the imminent start of the new 2024 Honda offroad season. The new headquarters of the Honda True Adventure Offroad Academy is in Carpaneto Piacentino at the intersection between SP6 and SP10, in via Alessandro Volta 37.