Two suppliers for 2024

While waiting for the 2024 season, the teams involved in IndyCar will once again be able to count on the two engine suppliers: in addition to the American Chevrolet, winner of the last Constructors’ championship, the challenge will continue with the Hondapresent in the top American open-wheel category since 1994. However, at least as far as the Japanese company is concerned, the regular presence of the latter in the next championships is starting to be strongly questioned.

Future risks

The reason for a possible exit, more than a simple rumor, was explained to Racer from Chuck SchifskyNational Manager of American Honda Motorsport: “We are very concerned about costs – he has declared – if we were to choose not to renew, this would be the reason, and it’s easy to understand. We don’t have a third party manufacturer, and the reason is always cost. If the return on investment was as good as the latter, we would have a number of other manufacturers involved.”

The alternatives

As a result, Honda could thus discontinue its presence in IndyCar from 2026, i.e. at the conclusion of your contract. The costs, in fact, would become difficult to bear to supply its 2.2-litre twin-turbo V6s to more than half of the single-seaters participating in the series, to which must be added the others entered in the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May: “We are trying to completely change the engine regulations to eliminate five or tens of millions of dollars in annual technical costs – added Schifsky – because if it were not so, the money would be too much and we would dedicate ourselves to something else. Something different could be there NASCARor a further investment in our commitment to Formula 1or something that is not motorsport at all. Our prospects would change a lot with a third manufacturer: this would significantly reduce our costs if we were to supply nine or ten cars compared to the 15, 16 or 17 currently. We still have a year to decide what to do, and no one should think that Honda will automatically remain in the industry just because it has been doing it for 30 years. Of course, one should not think that we will leave. We love this series“.

Appeal for the third manufacturer

To recognize Honda’s fears, supporting the latter’s battle to include a third engineerit was also Mark MilesCEO of Penske Motorsport: “It is a historically committed, long-term partner that we appreciate – commented – but the most obvious aspect, which is nothing new, is the impact that the arrival of a third manufacturer would have in terms of cost reduction for both Honda and Chevrolet. If you have to supply fewer engines to fewer teams, it will cost you less. It’s not a new priority. It’s an important aspect we are working on, but we believe there are opportunities with the launch of the hybrid.”