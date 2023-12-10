From January to October, 684 drivers were fined; The guideline is to use public transport, taxis or apps

The number of drivers fined in the Federal District for irregular passenger transportation increased by 35% from January to October 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The index corresponds to infractions registered by DER-DF (Department of Highways), Detran ( Department of Traffic) and the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District).

According to traffic authorities, 684 drivers were fined in the first 10 months of 2023 for transporting passengers illegally. In the same period of 2022, 508 drivers were caught not complying with the CTB (Brazilian Traffic Code).

The biggest increase concerns the infractions provided for in article 248 of the CTB, which defines as serious the practice of transporting passengers with excess cargo or in violation of traffic rules. In 2023 alone, 415 drivers were penalized for the violation, which carries 5 points on the CNH (National Driving License), in addition to a fine and vehicle retention. In 2022, 304 cases were recorded.

There was also an increase in incidents involving the transport of passengers in cargo compartments or with loads exceeding the limits established legally or by signs. 269 ​​incidents of this type were recorded by traffic authorities this year compared to 253 in 2022.

Failure to comply with traffic rules not only puts the lives of irregular transport drivers at risk, but also threatens the physical integrity of passengers who encourage the practice. “The risk is great and it exists. Anyone who undertakes this type of transport enters the vehicle without knowing its conditions.”emphasizes Anderson Silveira Caldas, from Detran’s Eastern Policing and Inspection Coordination.

“The passenger does not know, for example, whether the vehicle is authorized for transport, whether it has been inspected, whether its licensing is up to date. He doesn’t even know if the driver is licensed. This type of driver, who carries out clandestine transport, has nothing to lose”declares the traffic agent.

The advice, therefore, is to continue using public transport, taxis or app transport drivers. “This is because, to transport passengers, both the driver and the vehicle need to have the necessary specifications and authorizations. This, in addition to ensuring passenger safety, ensures that the activity is being carried out in accordance with traffic regulations.”says Caldas.

With information from Brasilia Agency