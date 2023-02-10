This Thursday the Congress of Media Editors of Europe – Latin America and the Caribbean ended in Madrid, organized by Prestomedia Grupo with the support of the Commission and the European Parliament. A space in which The main challenges faced by journalists on both sides of the world were addressed.

For two days, editors from the European Union and Latin America discussed issues such as fake news, legislation that threatens press freedom and the situation of journalists threatened by dictatorial governments or by different types of mafias.

The risks and opportunities that Artificial Intelligence brings to journalistic work were also addressed, among other topics.

The event had the participation of journalists from Portugal, France, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Bolivia, Poland, Panama, Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Chile, Germany, Venezuela, among others. El Tiempo was present at this important meeting.

event conclusions



Following the event, the media editors present issued a joint statement in which they They called for the protection of journalists to guarantee the right to information.

According to the document, journalism “is essential in denouncing violence, the powers that cause ideological persecution, dictatorships in general, and mafias and terrorism in particular.”

Those present asked the governments of the different countries for protection for the free exercise of communication and They called for the establishment of new supranational regulations that take into account the global influence of the media.

Media publishers also expressed their qualms about the Freedom of the Media Bill introduced by the European Union last year, rejecting the possibility of lawmakers and the EU interfering in the editorial autonomy of the media. A fact that, they consider, could jeopardize the independence and diversity of information.

“The key resources to promote trust in the media and freedom of the press are transparency and self-regulation, where media companies and brands develop freely in the social space (…). The public authority cannot intervene as a matter of principle,” they stated.

On the contrary, they invited the regulations to be discussed in the area of ​​communication media to evaluate aspects such as the transparent allocation of state advertising or the respect of publication rights by digital platforms.

At the same time, they ask that guarantees be provided so that journalists and the media are not victims of judicial harassment or disproportionate precautionary measures.

During the event, media editors also reminded reporters and journalists that their job is to seek the truth with “transparency” and that he must contrast his conclusions and be respectful of the events that occurred.

“In a global world, the value of the journalist’s role is accentuated as the most suitable professional to channel information, subject to its demanding codes of ethics and social commitment to the common good. In the midst of so much challenge and exciting changes, journalism has to continue playing its essential role as a reference, as a beneficiary of the fundamental values ​​reflected in the Declaration of the Rights of human beings”, the statement reads.

1️⃣At the first table, Eva discussed “The art of communicating in history. The precedents”. 🗣️ We leave you a part of the intervention of @ernestocortes28general editor of El Tiempo (Colombia) on the threats of journalism. pic.twitter.com/i8JGU0aYHV — Prestomedia Group (@PrestomediaG) February 8, 2023

“Journalists must contribute effectively and decisively to dignify the profession with a responsible exercise, improving the relationship with society to better serve in the construction of a more peaceful and healthy world, better informed, more educated and entertaining”, concluded the present.

At the end During the event, it was proposed that the Congress of Media Publishers Europe – Latin America be held annually to increase contact between publishers from both regions and to exchange information on progress in the right to information in America and Europe.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME