Homes | The too low rooms made the residents complain to the city of Helsinki

The residents want the city of Helsinki to intervene in rooms that are too low in a residential building in Helsinki’s Herttoniemi.

Helsinki the building inspectorate rejects the rectification claim of 25 apartment owners due to too low interior ceilings in the new development in Herttoniemi.

The commissioning inspection was held in the new residential building in Herttoniemi last November. In the inspection, the apartments were approved for use by the residents. The building has a total of 147 apartments.

However, some apartments have rooms less than 2.5 meters low, in some the room height is at its lowest 2.35 meters.

According to the residents who turned to the city, the low room height has a negative effect on the usability of the apartments.

The height of the room and the encapsulation of the ventilation reaching up to the top edge of the windows practically means that there is no room for a curtain rod above the windows so that the window could also be opened.

The residents who complain to the city want the review by the City of Helsinki’s building control to be rejected and reinstated.

The contractor JM Suomi has subsequently repaired the casings to some extent. The rectification request is being processed by the Building and Environment Division on Thursday.

Dispute applies to apartments where the ventilation enclosures lower the room below the Ministry of the Environment’s regulation, i.e. below 2.5 meters. In some apartments, the room space is 2.4 meters or even less than the enclosures.

The regulation allows a room height below 2.5 meters with a “slight deviation”, but it does not define in more detail how much it would be possible to deviate from this room height.

The problem with the apartment joint-stock company Läkkisepä in Helsinki Herttoniemi is that the ventilation casing runs above the window parallel to the outer wall, because the building has an apartment-specific ventilation system. The casing practically extends to the upper edge of the windows, so that the windows cannot be opened if the curtain rod is installed.

The Building Control Authority considers that no appealable decision has been made in the commissioning review, and therefore the residents’ rectification claim should not be processed.

In the commissioning inspection, it is checked whether the end result complies with the building permit.

JM Suomi is currently building another residential building next to Läkkisepä, whose deed of sale warns about low room heights.

When There was an uproar about the low ceilings of the new apartments in Herttoniemi last year, in February the Helsinki Building Authority published instructions on the application of the Ministry of the Environment’s regulation.

The instruction clarifies the regulation text in such a way that, in the future, a deviation that in a small room of less than 10 square meters can be no more than 10–15 percent of the room’s area will be considered minor.

In a larger room, the proportion may be more on a case-by-case basis, for example if it is a living room and an open kitchen.

According to the new guidelines of the Building Control Authority, a small share of the area of ​​the living room cannot exceed 20 percent.

Building control specifically instructs that enclosed ducts may not run along the window wall parallel to the facade.