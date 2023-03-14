Letters from Russia | The Russian Ministry of Health’s list of drugs that are running out has almost a hundred products – The solutions to the drug shortage look wild

Foreign countries|Letters from Russia
Ivan visits a pharmacy in St. Petersburg and marvels at the selection.
New the word appeared last year in the Russian pharmaceutical supply. The word is defectura.
It means a lack that has not necessarily materialized yet but is already visible. Of course, the word itself is not new. Its use was so little in the past that few people even know what it means.
