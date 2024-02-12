With King Abdullah II of Jordan there was discussion of “a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which would bring an immediate and prolonged period of calm to Gaza, for at least six weeks. We could then take the time to turn it into something more lasting.” Thus US President Joe Biden met journalists at the White House.

“The key elements of the agreement are on the table,” Biden said, addressing reporters next to the king at the White House. “Gaps remain, but I encouraged Israeli leaders to continue working to reach the agreement. The United States will do all the possible for this to happen.” However, the US president did not explain what the “gaps” in the agreement are.

But regarding the Israeli operation in Rafah, southern Gaza, he reiterated that it should not go ahead without a “credible plan” to protect civilians. “Many people have been displaced, displaced multiple times,” Biden said, “fleeing violence in the north, and now they are crammed into Rafah, exposed and vulnerable.” “They need to be protected,” she added.

King Abdullah of Jordan: “A lasting ceasefire immediately”

“We cannot stand by and let this continue. We need a lasting ceasefire now. This war must end,” King Abdullah II of Jordan said as he met with reporters at the White House with President Biden.

King Abdullah of Jordan arrived at the White House in the evening to meet Biden, in the first visit by an Arab leader since the October 7 attack that triggered the war in Gaza. The conflict was at the center of the talks. Accompanied by Queen Rania and heir to the throne Hussein, King Abdullah was welcomed at the door of the White House by Biden and first lady Jill.

Speaking to the US president, who he called his “dear friend”, Abdullah said that the president's leadership was “the key to addressing this conflict”.

Meanwhile, Israeli sources believe that the head of the Mossad services, David Barnea, will go to Cairo to negotiate a possible agreement for the release of the hostages held by Hamas, writes Haaretz. The head of the CIA, Bill Burns, the prime minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani, and the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamal will participate in the talks.

Hamas: “Israel's response to a truce agreement is not serious”

However, Israel's counter-proposal regarding a possible truce represents “a retreat” from the proposal of the Paris meeting previously elaborated by the directors of the CIA, Mossad, Egyptian intelligence and the Prime Minister of Qatar for the representative of Hamas in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan.

“This – continues Hamdan in a press conference in Beirut – confirms Israel's non-seriousness” by “creating obstacles that do not help to conclude an agreement”. Hamdan said Hamas examined the counterproposal from Benjamin Netanyahu's government yesterday.