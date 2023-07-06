Understand Saudi clubs are pushing to sign Sadio Mané from Bayern. 🔴🇸🇦

Told Al Ahli are insisting in the last few days as they want to reunite Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané. 🟢 #AlAhli

There’s interest also from other clubs but still waiting to hear for player’s intention. pic.twitter.com/QeD0Qj0JiM

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023