We start Thursday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the Bundesliga: from the new central defender that Bayern will sign, to Tottenham’s penalty for the meetings between Kane and Tuchel, including the possible departure of Sadio Mané.
Kim Min-jae triumphed in Italian champion Naples and has half of the European giants behind him. The South Korean, with a low clause for his demonstrated talent (€50 million), aims to sign for Bayern. According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender will complete the second part of the medical examination today and the Bavarian team will pay his clause.
The signing of Harry Kane by Bayern Munich is one of the hottest topics on the market in England. The Englishman points to the Bavarian team, which is resorting to maneuvers that have already annoyed Tottenham and its president, Daniel Levy. According to the Daily Mail, the striker and the coach have held “secret talks” at the player’s home. From Germany, Bild adds that Tottenham now wants to ‘bleed’ Bayern and will reject an offer of 85 million pounds, demanding even more money.
The Germans have made official the arrival of the Tunisian midfielder Ellyes Skhiri, who at the time sounded, and a lot, to join Sevilla. Monchi liked him, but after his departure and with Victor Orta currently at the helm, Sevilla’s desires are oriented elsewhere.
Bayer Leverkusen announces the signing of Jonas Hoffman. He arrives from Borussia Mönchengladbach for 10 million euros and signs until 2027.
In Saudi Arabia they want to take Mané away. Al Ahli are pressing for the striker, as he wants to join Firmino. If they manage to sign him, the Arab club could bring together the striker who made Klopp Champion of the Champions League with Liverpool.
Declan Rice’s arrival at Arsenal makes his midfielder a great leap in quality, but it also means that exits have to be produced. Xhaka is one step away from signing with Leverkusen and returning to the Bundesliga.
