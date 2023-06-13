Lionel Messi’s arrival at MLS’s Inter Miami has caused a revolution both in the United States and throughout the world of soccer. This news has transformed the club, whose main colors are pink and black, as one of the new focuses of fans of this sport. Now, it is a very interesting destination for players who are going through their last years as professionals and are looking for football without as many demands as the European one.
Within these appears Jordi Alba who is looking for a club after his departure from FC Barcelona after the consecration in LaLiga 2022/23 where he lost the position of starting winger for the culé team at the hands of Alejandro Baldé, barely 19 years old, who showed a great level when he was in the starting lineup for Xavi’s team.
The 34-year-old Spaniard wants to continue his football career and is looking at the different options before him. For a few weeks there were rumors about a possible offer from Atlético de Madrid but none of this became official and this possibility remained up in the air. Now, according to Fabrizio Romano on his personal Twitter account, there is a chance that his next team will be Inter Miami and this has been mentioned as a real possibility since the Argentine player’s arrival in North American soccer. Everything will depend on the player’s desire to leave football on the old continent and go to the lands where the World Cup will be held.
In turn, the journalist says that he also has two (important) offers from the Saudi Arabian league that has captured the talents of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and, very possibly, Kante based on millionaire salaries.
His career in the culé team has ended after 19 titles, including a UEFA Champions League and 6 Spanish Leagues, but Jordi Alba’s future as a player continues to depend on him and seeing him in the MLS is a great chance for the next season.
