We are in full Easterand for those who practice Christianity or its branches, such as the CatholicismFor example, this Thursday is the day that commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his Apostles. Regarding the date, on my ranch the elders said they were “save dates”.

These are days of spring break, which also invite reflection. Despite all this, public life does not stop. It slows down due to the aforementioned work and school break. People's attention is focused on their personal activities, however, the use of social networks He usually keeps us informed.

The eclipse in Sinaloa

He President Andrés Manuel López Obrador again comes to Sinaloaon this occasion to Mazatlan for witness the total solar eclipse next April 8th. Without a doubt a memorable event for our entity since the Pearl of the Pacific will be one of the places where the astronomical phenomenon can best be appreciated.

Everything is ready in the port to receive the thousands of tourists who will arrive to witness the eclipse in the destination par excellence of the Sinaloa coast.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the surveys and visit to Sinaloa

Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is scheduled to visit our state in early April. She will bring her campaign message and support the cadres who accompany her in the race. As always, there will be signs and messages.

For her part, the 4T candidate tops all the polls. This Wednesday the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia published a survey by De Las Heras Demotecnia, a company renowned in the field of surveys. In said publication, Claudia Sheinbaum would have a 35-point advantage over Xóchitl Gálvez.

SDP Noticias publishes the measurements of the more than accurate MetricsMX, which gives Sheinbaum Pardo an even wider advantage with a 41-point gap with its main competitor.

“The photo of the moment” places Claudia Sheinbaum, from Morena, in first place; secondly, to Xóchitl Gálvez, from PAN, PRI and PRD; and in third place to Jorge Álvarez Máynez, from Movimiento Ciudadano.

It is a fact that the numbers in no case favor the opposition front. The result published by the newspaper Reforma was a bucket of cold water for the project headed by Xóchitl Gálvez.

If their main ally, El Reforma, gives Claudia Sheinbaum a 10-point advantage in the first 20 days of the campaign, it clearly means that they admit to being down and surely recognize a wider margin. If they were thinking of helping, they made the wrong strategy. A wrong and unsustainable tactic because absolutely no other polling house gives smaller margins.

Vanessa Felix

X: @vanessafelixmx

More from the same author: