Health, Vaia: “After the pandemic, eating disorders increased by 30%”

“The pandemic has revealed and exacerbated some disorders including eating disorders, such as anorexia and bulimia, with an increase of over 30%. It is necessary to finance the centers, which do great work on this, and make these funds structural.” These are the words of Francesco Vaia, general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, interviewed by Adnkronos at the conclusion of the event which saw the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies, Fism and all the stakeholders as protagonists on 27 and 28 March (from institutions, to patient associations, from drug companies to technological partners) gathered in the historic headquarters of the Roman Aquarium for the first stage of the path that will lead to the Fism General States at the end of the year.