Florida is on high alert due to the possibility of a repeat devastating phenomenon that marked the history of the state in 1998: the “Night of the Tornados”. This event, characterized by a series of tornadoes, left more than 40 people dead and caused significant material damage in its path.

The recent tornado warnings issued in January 2024 revive the bitter memory of that disaster that occurred more than two decades ago. The inhabitants of the region are experiencing the uncertainty of facing a meteorological event of such magnitude again.

Tornadoes are common weather phenomena in the central and southern Plains of the United States, but the particularity of the “Night of the Tornadoes” of 1998 lay in its movement towards the Gulf of Mexico, directly impacting Florida. This atypical situation generated unimaginable havoc for the region.

El Niño generates conditions conducive to the occurrence of tornadoes in Florida

According to News 6 In Orlando, meteorologist Julie Broughton warned that although this is a rare event, there is a chance of a repeat if atmospheric conditions align conducively. Broughton highlights that the El Niño phenomenonpresent both in 1998 and in the period 2023-2024, could contribute to the generation of extreme weather conditions, thus increasing the risk of tornadoes in the area.

The extreme weather conditions recorded in Florida in recent weeks have generated growing concern among local inhabitants. The comparison with the 1998 disaster has increased anxiety, and Ron DeSantis' government declared a state of alert for 60 days due to the possibility of tornadoes and strong winds.

Humidity and warm temperatures, less common in winter, create conditions ripe for tornadoes

Despite widespread concern, The infrastructure for the detection and prevention of natural disasters has experienced significant improvements in recent years. The early warning systems, evacuation protocols and security measures implemented after the “Night of the Tornadoes” seek to minimize risks and reduce the potential number of victims in the event that a similar event occurs again.

Local authorities are taking preventive measures, issuing constant alerts through the media and social networks. The population is urged to pay attention to the instructions of the authorities and follow the established safety protocols.