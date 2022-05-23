There are too few drivers in Belgium to bring mobile toilets to festivals and events, according to a survey by Belgian media. “We will have to disappoint some organizers because we won’t get there.”

According to several rental companies of sanitary vehicles, urinals and mobile toilets there are more than enough toilets in stock that are suitable for festivals and events, but they cannot be delivered to location due to the tight labor market in transport and logistics.

The late hours, the right driver’s license and the weekend work would make the search for suitable personnel extra difficult, according to the Belgian media. A setback for the toilet industry and the festival organizers, because this will be the first carefree summer of events since the start of the corona crisis.

These are large companies that are very familiar with the well-known national festivals and many local events. The latter parties in particular are expected to be the end of the line due to the acute shortages.

A spokesperson for DIXI Sanitary Services, a major supplier in the Netherlands, is unavailable today to comment on the issues in Belgium and outline the situation here.

