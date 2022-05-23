BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces a series of initiatives to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the iconic PAC-MAN. Starting with the next May 27 will be available worldwide PAC-MAN MUSEUM +collection of classic titles from the franchise for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCbut the software house’s mascot par excellence is also about to land in the real world thanks to a series of important collaborations.

From June 6 the collection will be distributed in Europe PAC-MAN x EASTPAK, which includes the launch of bags, suitcases and cases inspired by the franchise. During the autumn it will be sloggi has release a collection of men’s / women’s underwear dedicated to the famous mascot.

But that’s not all, let’s find out all the initiatives together thanks to the press release issued by the company.

PAC-MAN CELEBRATES ITS 42TH ANNIVERSARY WITH MANY NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS PAC-MAN is celebrating its 42nd birthday and to celebrate this week a new video game will be released, along with many partnerships covering different spheres, from culture to fashion to music. Released this Friday May 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (supports Xbox Play Anywhere), PAC-MAN MUSEUM + invites players to discover or revisit 14 titles in the legendary PAC-MAN series, and some of them haven’t been available for years. The game is also compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S and will be playable with Game Pass from launch. In addition to the different titles that will be able to play in their virtual arcades, fans will be able to customize the cabinets with decorations and memorabilia. A new song and music video are also available today. Entitled “We are PAC-MAN!”And performed by Kaho Kidoguchi in Japanese and English and by Ann Una in Chinese. The song aims to promote cooperation and connection between people to live healthier. Not only that, it also joins the celebrations Fortnite by Epic Games, which will welcome a series of PAC-MAN themed cosmetics on June 2, thus giving players the opportunity to show all their love for this iconic character. Furthermore, the presence of PAC-MAN is getting stronger even outside the world of video games thanks to new partnerships. From 6 June the PAC-MAN x EASTPAK collection will be available at participating retailers (EMEA, USA and South Korea), with new bags, suitcases and cases. For tourists visiting Paris, the Yooma Urban Lodge Paris Tour Eiffel will transform into a PAC-MAN labyrinth thanks to immersive decorations placed in the entrance hall, courtyard and corridors. In Berlin, however, the Computerspielemuseum, which encourages everyone to replay history, can be reached by a PAC-MAN themed U-Bahn 5 train. Scheduled for autumn / winter, the PAC-MAN Collection in collaboration with sloggi will be available in various European and Asian countries. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment