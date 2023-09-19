Prior to the commitment of matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament between Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara, it was confirmed that the central defender of the Águilas, the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres suffered a muscle injury.
“Club América reports that our player Sebastián Cáceres presented a muscle strain in the adductor of the right thigh. The recovery time will be in accordance with his evolution,” said the azulcrema team in a statement made last Saturday night before the 4-0 victory over Rebaño Sagrado.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Caceres He had been a starter in the two matches played by the celestial team led by the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa: He played the 90 minutes in the 3-1 victory against Chile on Friday, September 8 in Montevideo, and completed the match last Tuesday the 12th that Ecuador won 2-1 in Quito in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup .
From the Uruguayan team there is expectation to see how the evolution of Caceresconsidering that in less than a month two other qualifying matches will be played (on Thursday, October 12, the celestial will face Colombia in Barranquilla, and on Tuesday, the 17th, they will host Brazil at the Centenario Stadium).
For these meetings, Bielsa He still won’t be able to count on the defender Josema Gimenezwho will still have to serve another two game suspension for his protests after the clash against Ghana for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
After the absences due to injury Nestor Araujo and Sebastian Caceresthe coaching staff has had to find variants and in the last game the young youth squad started Ramon Juarez and the recent Chilean signing Igor Lichnovsky.
This Wednesday, September 20, the Águilas will visit the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on the pending matchday 2 of the Apertura 2023 tournament at 8:06 p.m.
#Americas #confirmed #loss #match #Querétaro
Leave a Reply