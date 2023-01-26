There is no peace for the poor Hogwarts Legacywho is now forced to suffer the “infamous” accusation of being too much inclusive and propaganda tool of the agenda wokeafter months of being considered a game that fuels transphobia because it is the son of JK Rowling, singled out precisely for her support for the anti-trans position of TERFs (trans-exclusive radical feminists).

So currently there are those who consider the game exclusive because it makes money for the author of Harry Potter (Hogwarts Legacy is set in the same fictional universe, in case you missed it), and whoever considers it too inclusive, therefore woke, because the characters have no gender, in the school there are NPCs of different ethnic groups, despite being the game set in end of the 19th century, and is positive towards the LGBTQ+ community. Several discussions about this are emerging on the net, of which we have reported a sample as a source for example purposes.

Let’s imagine that the short circuit is evident even without the need to explain it. Many who despise the inclusiveness present in Hogwarts Legacy have pre-ordered the game to spite those calling for its boycott, seen as political enemies, but now some are realizing that it is not a title that marries the themes their loved ones.