The former president of the Valencia Provincial Council between 2007 and 2015, the popular Alfonso Rus, has assured this Thursday that he only hired the members of his cabinet, has disregarded the rest of the appointments in the institution and has assured that he “never” ordered the hiring of ‘zombie’ workers or for Imelsa, the company of the provincial corporation, nor for Ciegsa, which was owned by the Generalitat, also in the hands of the Popular Party.

The former powerful baron of the party has testified as a defendant in the trial of two of the pieces of the Imelsa case and faces a request for 12 years in prison for hiring at least 15 people who would not have actually worked for these institutions. Ten of them acknowledged the facts this Wednesday and several accused him of having fostered their connection.

“All those I have hired have been for the Provincial Council cabinet, not for Imelsa and those who were in my cabinet came every day, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Those who were with me either worked like this or went to the streets, ”Rus has indicated, who has only responded to questions from his lawyers. “I only ordered those who were in my charge, in the Provincial Council and in the Xàtiva City Council (where I was mayor), nothing more. I answer for those people. I am not responsible for what others contracted ”, he added. Rus was also president of Imelsa but he has assured that the CEO was responsible for these operations.

In addition, he has said that he does not understand why any power is attributed to him in Ciegsa (the counseling company), in which one of his main collaborators, Máximo Caturla, was CEO. “I don’t know why, but they have insisted that it be so,” he lamented.

transfer market

In his statement, Rus has remarked that he was president of his town’s club, the Olímpic de Xàtiva, but “non-profit”, and has denied that one of the players in his time, Miguel Ángel Mullor, went to collect his salary from Imelsa instead of the sports entity shortly after he became president of the Provincial Council.

The former soccer player said that he was appointed adviser to a deputy whom he did not even know and that he did not perform any other function beyond playing. “That will have to prove it,” said Rus, who pointed out that if it had been like that, there would have been other players in that situation.

The money junkie

Rus has taken advantage of his statement to distance himself from Marcos Benavent, the ‘money junkie’, as he himself called himself in his day. Both this and other pieces of the investigation of the ‘Taula case’ are based in part on audio recordings that Benavent secretly recorded from his then companions and that the Provincial Court has endorsed in his first sentence. Those files were handed over by his ex-father-in-law to a deputy from Esquerra Unida after the separation and this to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Rus has said that the appointment as manager of Imelsa de Benavent, who was previously a councilor in Xàtiva during his tenure, was not exclusively his responsibility but that of the board of directors. “The public prosecutor’s office can say what it wants. It was not a unilateral decision ”, he has stated. Of course, he has said that he considered him suitable, that under his management there was no conflict and that “the opposition made the wave.” “Then he broke up and… things that happen”, he has slipped.