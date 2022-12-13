The news that many would no longer want to hear, unfortunately has arrived, but only for some users: Hogwarts Legacy has been postponedbut only for versions Playstation 4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switch. The new date for the PS4 and XB One versions is April 4, 2023while the Switch version will only arrive on July 25, 2023. Thankfully the major releases of the game, ie PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will arrive on February 10, 2023 as scheduled.

It’s not clear why for which they have been postponed, but it is likely that the development team will need more time to optimize the game on less performing machines, especially the Switch version (it is not the first time that a game dedicated to the Nintendo hybrid comes out later of the other versions).

On a tweets published by the official Hogwarts Legacy profile, it was reported that the team “is continuing to work to bring the game to players, and who want to offer the best gaming experience possible on each platform”.

The game of Avalanche Software recently showed itself in a showcase that gave us a preview look at the gameplay, including the basics of the combat and theexploration inside the magical Hogwarts castle.