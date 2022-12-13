Since a couple of years ago, sony has been offering the option to see a recap of the time the user spends with their consoles, either in PlayStation 4 either 5. That brings us to the fact that the new summary has officially been released, so players can now explore and remember everything they were doing during this 2022 it’s almost over

From this moment until the January 13, 2023, console users ps4 Y PS5 can access and share their recap highlights, including number of trophies, games tested, hours played, and number of monthly games downloaded from playstation plus. Even so, the information will continue to be updated.

The best thing is that at the end, players can receive a card that can be shared and compared with other users. On this same card, an image of the game with more accumulated hours will also appear. In some cases it may be Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and more notable titles that have come out this year.

Finally, users who click through all the sections can also receive a coupon code to redeem one of the six avatars of astrobot that reflects your achievements in games. Each code can be redeemed by other players within the region, so they can be shared in order to collect each and every one of them.

You can consult your summary in this link.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: It is always interesting to make this type of summaries, since one in condition cannot imagine the number of hours that were put in front of the console. Also, it may surprise how time flies by with certain games.