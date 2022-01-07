Recently, interesting new unofficial information has been leaked about Hogwarts Legacy, in particular on when the expected game will be released, estimated to be not too generic third quarter of 2022.

This data was taken from the Twitter user AccountNGT which seems to have been the proponent of recent leaks that have turned out to be true about Star Wars Eclipse and its cryptic announcement with the Quantic Dream.

However, as you can imagine the period we have mentioned, there is still one at present simple conjecture and there is no confirmation on the matter. Consequently, we advise you to take these claims with a grain of salt until specific confirmation or denial by the parties.

Sure the generic launch date for when it comes out Hogwarts Legacy, this open world Harry Potter prequel is certainly very curious. This is because Warner Bros is already working on so many games at the same time. Among all we can certainly mention Gotham Knights And Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, both expected for 2022.

Of course the situation is quite chaotic, given that as mentioned, many of the releases are planned for this calendar year and consequently it seems that there will be very tight deadlines to bring out all the games one after the other.

Obviously, for the avoidance of doubt, we must specify that the teams and workforce on the aforementioned games are compartmentalized and divided between various development houses, with Rocksteady who deals with Suicide Squad, WB Games Montreal who is working on Gotham Knights And Avalanche Software for Hogwarts Legacy.

Consequently, it is easy to imagine that there should be no problems with this. Of course, however, that after the postponement of Gotham Knight we can also easily imagine possible slippage also for Hogwarts Legacy although of course we hope that it does not happen. We just have to wait for a very near arrival of the title, which is expected as an extremely interesting product for fans.