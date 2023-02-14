Hogwarts Legacy apparently it is fertile ground for modders, who are already having fun with various creations. One of the most interesting projects is certainly “HogWarp” a mod multiplayer which allows eight users to play together.

The project is by Yamashi, a modder who also contributed to Skyrim Together, the massive multiplayer mod of The Elder Scrolls V. HogWarp is currently only available to paid members of his Patreon, a this address. In the meantime we can watch the video below, which shows a test build.

How can we the Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer mod is working, although there are some problems, such as the fact that the two players in the video above find each other at different times of day despite being together.

Yamashi, the author, stated that the goal is to include multiplayer for up to eight players in Hogwarts Legacy, but that however will not make specific content for multiplayer, with the focus of the mod that I will only be to make it possible “co-op and roleplay”. Work is expected to continue for several more months, with Yamashi currently working on a basic interface to connect the game to a server so that another test build can be released.

Staying on the subject, a mod is also in the works to play Hogwarts Legacy with a VR viewer and one that replaces the enchanted paintings with gaudy Japanese Vtubers.