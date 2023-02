At least 48 people have already been arrested for looting property in earthquake-hit cities in Turkey. | Photo: Erdem Sahin/EFE

The baby who was born under the rubble after the earthquakes in the province of Aleppo, in northwest Syria, has suffered three kidnapping attempts in the last 48 hours, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.

The newborn was named Aya and lost her entire family. Several groups tried to kidnap her for economic reasons, especially because the case had generated international commotion.

One of these attempts was carried out by armed men who invaded Cihan Hospital, in the city of Afrin, and even attacked doctors and nurses, but were unable to take the girl away.

The Observatory reported that these invaders are part of the Turkish militia Sultan Murad Brigade and that the baby would be handed over to people linked to the Syrian dictatorship “in exchange for very large sums of money”.

Aya’s rescue took place in the city of Jindares, one of the most impacted by earthquakes in Syria. The baby’s mother was found under the rubble, but succumbed to her injuries.